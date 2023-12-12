The LGBTQIA+ community has renewed its call for the passage of the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression, or Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Equality law,

“Stigma and discrimination continue to be disproportionately experienced by the LGBTQI+ community. Although awareness on issues facing the community has increased, the lack of legal and social protection means that basic needs are not being met,” Saira Pambid of Babaylanes Inc., told Palawan News.

Babaylanes Inc., the alumni organization of the University of the Philippine’s LGBTQIA+ student organization Babaylan, is a member of the Lagablab LGBT Network. Last Sunday, the group revived its call for the passing of the SOGIESC Equality Bill by launching the “Lavan Letters” campaign during a Human Rights Day celebration in Malolos, Bulacan.

Under the campaign, Lagablab Network urged the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies to send letters to the members of the Senate and House of Representatives pushing for the urgent passing of the gender-responsive bill.

“Right now, what we are trying to do is we want to show [both the Senate and Congress] na marami kami and we are powerful,” Pambid said.

Earlier, Senator Joel Villanueva, a critic of the SOGIESC Equality Bill, claimed that many sectors of society were not consulted in its drafting, citing letters he received from religious organizations.

LGBTQIA+ groups see it as a deliberate move to impede the passage of the legislation.

“What we want to show is kaya [nila] magsulat, kaya din namin. And ito, totoo. Ito, makulay,” Pambid quipped.

Speaking for lesbian, bisexual and transmen (LBT) members of the community, Leslie Ampoan shared to Palawan News her personal experiences as a member of the community in availing of the government’s housing program.

Living as a family with a partner and her children for 17 years, Ampoan said it’s hard for them to get assistance from the government.

“Nadedeny kami kasi mas prayoridad nila ang mga pamilyang heterosekswal maging ang bilang ng pamilya sa loob ng tahanan. Ang gusto ko lang naman ay masiguro ang kinabukasan ng aming mga anak at magkaroon maayos na tahanan para sa aming pamilya,” she said.

She added that even the government’s social security agencies did not allow her to have her partner as her beneficiary since they are not legally married.

Data from the Universal Periodic Review, a CSO-led study on the LGBTQIA+ persons in the Philippines, showed that 62% of students who identified themselves as members of the genderqueer community have experienced discrimination at schools. Many have experienced discrimination in public schools despite an executive order from the Department of Education (DepEd) issued in 2017 or the Gender Responsive Basic Education Policy that supposedly protects the community from gender-based violence and discrimination in all public elementary and high schools in the country.

Meanwhile, 31% of the same group experienced discrimination in the streets, 25% in the neighborhood and 19% in their own church.

Misconceptions on the SOGIESC Equality Bill

The SOGIESC Equality bill, a proposed legislation that aims to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, has long been pending in the legislature since it was proposed in 2000.

“Other than misconceptions about the content or the provisions of the SOGIE Equality Bill, mayroon tayong mga leaders na hindi pa ganoon ka-supportive sa pagkakapantay-pantay o pagpasa ng isang bill na akala nila ay para lang sa LGBT” Jap Ignacio of Lagablab said.

He emphasized that the bill’s scope extends beyond the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Kahit isang straight na tao, kung na-discriminate ka dahil straight ka, mapoprotektahan din tayo ng SOGIESC Equality Bill,” he said.

The group also stressed the importance of support not only from the LGBTQIA+ community but also from allies and families, activists and advocates across various sectors, and for local and national officials to enact policies that transform gender dynamics aiming to underscore the broad significance of anti-discrimination measures and genuine protection of the law not just during the Christmas Season but beyond.