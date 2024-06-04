Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron said a group of businessmen has recently approached him and offered lots that could be used as a transfer site for oil depots in the city.

Bayron said he was approached by Filoil Energy Company, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Raffy Villavicencio and William Tan of WTEI group, who offered a lot in Sitio Tawiran in Barangay Luzviminda to be used as a transfer location.

The depots of at least four major oil companies, including Caltex, Filoil, Petron, and Shell, are currently located in Brgy. Masipag in the poblacion of the city, all of which are surrounded by residential areas, posing hazards.

Bayron added that Villavicencio has offered a proposal for a new depot scheme that would be common to all oil companies.

The mayor elaborated that Villavicencio provided insight into a similar scheme implemented in Negros and other provinces, where only one depot exists. In these areas, oil companies have a garage adjacent to the depot, facilitating the mixing of additives into their fuel products.

“Ang sabi nya, kung ang hinahabol lang natin ay domestic supply galing sa Manila, mas maganda yung site ko. Pinakita nya sa akin at sabi ko nga sa kanya, punta ka na lang sa Puerto at i-present mo para ma-evaluate ng maayos,” Bayron said during the flag ceremony at the city hall on Monday, June 3.

(He said if we’re only aiming for domestic supply from Manila, his site would be better. He showed it to me, and I told him, ‘Just go to Puerto and present it there for proper evaluation.)

“Sabi nya, kasi yung sa kanyang proposal, agad-agad, in six months time ay mag-o-operate na. Yung kayang mag-operate ng isang malaking depot,” he added.

(He said, ‘Because in his proposal, it could operate immediately; in six months’ time, it will be operational. It’s capable of operating a large depot.’)

Bayron also said he has scheduled a meeting with the Villavicencio group on Wednesdaay, June 5, where they will evaluate his proposal.

Another meeting with oil companies operating in the city is also set for Friday, June 7, to discuss their new area and eventual transfer, should they come to an agreement on the proposed relocation site.

“Lahat ng may depot dyan, apat ata yan o lima, mi-meeting-in natin para pag-usapan yung paglipat nila ngayon na may nag-aalok na paglilipatan. Kasi yung nakita natin sa Brgy. Buenavista, hindi rin daw talaga maganda doon,” he said.

(All those with depots there, maybe four or five, we’ll convene a meeting to discuss their relocation now that there’s an offer for a new site. Because what we saw in Brgy. Buenavista, apparently, isn’t suitable either.)

