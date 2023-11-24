It took a while for Palaw’an native Narboy Muga to have his 3-year-old son checked by a medical professional. For weeks, his son has been complaining about head and stomach ache with returning flu-like symptoms.

Despite consulting a traditional herb doctor or mangagamot, Muga’s son has not been any better.

“Para sa aming katutubo, inuuna talaga namin doon sa mangagamot,” he explained.

For Barangay Health Worker (BHW) Riva Senining, this underscores the health challenges of the local indigenous people in Brgy. Inogbong in the town of Bataraza has been facing.

Earlier this year, 5 died while 41 from the same barangay were hospitalized due to diarrhea.

According to Senining, factors such as cultural considerations, financial constraints, and fear of hospitals contribute to the preference of these communities to seek essential services outside traditional healthcare settings.

“Malaki talaga ang takot nila sa ospital,” Senining stressed.

“Unang una, financial. Tapos iyong kanilang family maiiwan [sa bahay,] ayaw nila ng ganun. Nahihiya sila kasi hindi sila makapagsalita,” she explained further.

Senining said that medical missions, like the one organized by the group Youth With A Mission, Ships Philippines (YWAM), has helped them bring health services closer to these communities.

Narboy and his son were among the first in line to the 3-day medical mission of YWAM in partnership with the National Task Force to End Local Communities Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), Philippine Coast Guard, 27th Marine Company, Marine Battalion Lanting Team 3, Bataraza Municipal Police Station, and the Local Government Unit of Bataraza.

Around 4,500 residents of Barangays Inogbong, Malihud, and Bono-Bono benefited from the outreach activity from November 21 to 23.

“Malaking tulong po talaga kasi naipoprovide po para sa mga tao yung lahat lahat po. Katulad po ng tuli, dental, medical [check-up] at may mga gamot po na ibinibigay enough sa pangangailangan nila,” Senining said.

Local health workers served as translators in line with YWAM’s mission not only addresses immediate medical needs but also serves as a bridge between these marginalized communities and essential health services, breaking down barriers that often hindered access to proper medical care.

They have also given away hygiene kits to help community members prevent in acquiring diseases.

YWAM Ships Philippines President Rheo Loseo said that these three barangays are part of the 35 communities in the province as identified beneficiary of the Barangay Development Program (BDP) projects of the NTF-ELCAC.

“Out of 35 communities, we have engaged 10 in Brooke’s Point and in our timeframe, we are looking towards Bataraza as an opportunity for us to move forward,” he said.

Loseo also noted that this mission is not a one time thing. In previous communities, they conducted similar activities thrice a year.

In the future, YWAM sees conducting an outreach mission to Balabac, particularly in Mangsee Island on April 2024.

They also clarified that they are not competing with the local government in providing basic health services to the communities, instead, they wanted to honor and collaborate with them.

“They have been working with these communities for a long time. In our simple ways, we encourage them that they are doing a great job and we are just coming alongside to help them serve the less fortunate communities,” Loseo said.

YWAM is an international missions organization with 40,000 volunteers in almost 180 countries.

In the Philippines, they dream to serve 500 island communities without access to health services.

“It will require many many years to do it but i cant be done by us alone. That is why we are here to engage and take the whole nation approach,” Loseo noted.