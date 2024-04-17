Western Command (Wescom), through the Health Service Center West (HSCTR-West), together with a group of volunteers and medical organizations, recently conducted a 4-day medical-surgical mission at Camp General Artemio Ricarte Station Hospital to cater to individuals with cleft lip and palate deformities in Palawan and Puerto Princesa City.

Dubbed as “Healing Smiles, Changing Lives,” the medical-surgical mission was held from April 14 to 16 by Wescom, in collaboration with MJB Cares Foundation, along with Advance Craniofacial Project Philippines, Incorporated (ACCPI) and DDCPH Corporation, who provided assistance through their medical expertise.

A total of 34 individuals benefited from the mission through surgical operations.

Also providing support to the mission were the 6th Civil Relations Group (6thCRG), Kiwanis Club of Infinity Palawan, Kiwanis International, and the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Grand Eagles Club, Citizens Crime Watch, PAFCPIC-Palawan, Smile Train, and the League of Municipalities-Palawan Chapter by providing additional resources to the mission.