An initiative called the Palawan Wildlife Management Program is being created to address and manage wildlife and cave resources in the province, focusing on sustainability and conservation efforts.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff, Wildlife and Cave Management Sub-Program within the Environmentally Critical Areas Network (ECAN) Management Program, in partnership with the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (LAMAVE), initiated the development of the wildlife management program.

They gathered on October 25 at the Palawan Sustainable Development Training Institute (PSDTI) in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City to focus on this, discussing the status of wildlife management in Palawan and the Restoration Map of Degraded Habitats of Endangered and Endemic Species.

During the workshop, various pressing issues were addressed. These concerns included habitat destruction, overexploitation of natural resources, the introduction and control of invasive species, and the profound impact of climate change and pollution on Palawan’s unique ecosystems.

This event was attended by numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations, reflecting a united front for the preservation of Palawan’s wildlife and habitats.

Representatives from DENR PENRO, CENRO Puerto Princesa, PG-ENRO, City ENRO, PWRCC, ELAC, MWWP, Western Command, TIEZA, KFI, CAAP, PDRRMO, C3 Philippines, Inc., Philippine Coast Guard, TMO, ZSL, DA-BFAR, Centre for Sustainability, and academic institutions such as WPU, PSU, and HTU were all in attendance.