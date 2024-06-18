Akbayan Party today strongly denounced the latest incident in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), where the China Coast Guard again harassed Philippine vessels conducting rotation and resupply missions to troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement released to the media, Akbayan decried the ‘recent brazen’ act of the CCG, which it branded as ‘thuggery.’

“Kasuklam-suklam! This is a vile and barbaric act of intimidation in our own exclusive economic zone,” Akbayan Party President Rafaela David stated.

‘The Chinese Coast Guard has descended to the depths of thuggery, acting as goons and a scourge of the West Philippine Sea. Their reprehensible conduct lays bare their disregard for international law and human dignity,” she added.

The group also called on the Philippine government to ‘expel China’s ambassador’ and for China to surrender the assailants of the Philippine troops conducting the RORE mission.

‘This is a despicable and unprovoked attack. We demand an immediate and strong response from our government, including the expulsion of the Chinese envoy to the Philippines and China’s surrender of its personnel responsible for causing serious harm to our frontliners and damage to our vessels,” David said, adding that China committed a deliberate act of violence aimed at our frontliners and must be held accountable for the “appalling transgression.”

Akbayan called on the Philippine government to seriously consider enhanced cooperation with international allies through joint coast guard patrols to address shared concerns over China’s aggressive actions in the region.

David further stated that, with the coast guard’s civilian nature, joint patrols with other nations aligned with the principle of civilian supremacy over militarization are just right for collaborations to demonstrate a united front committed to upholding the principles of freedom of navigation and international law.

‘This collective effort is crucial in maintaining regional peace and stability,” she emphasized.

She further highlighted the importance of promoting civilian activities and joint fishing initiatives with other countries as a peaceful response to China’s militarization in the area.

“Engaging in joint fishing ventures in traditional fishing grounds with other nations, where we have a shared history of fishing before China’s aggressive actions, can help further civilianize the West Philippine Sea,” she explained.

“By strengthening both national and international efforts, Akbayan believes the Philippines can better protect its interests and maintain stability in the West Philippine Sea amidst growing tensions,” she said.