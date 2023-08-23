An environmental conservation group plans to study the Palawan endemic Calamian deer for conservation breeding and is entering into a agreement with the provincial government to loan 20 individuals from the Busuanga reserve to its research facility.

Board Member Ryan Maminta on Tuesday filed a resolution authorizing the provincial government to enter into a five year loan agreement with the Katala Foundation, Inc. for the conservation project.

“Ito po ay ninanais nila na mapag-aralan at makakuha ng mabuting kaparaanan para maconserve at makita yung kalalagayan nung ating Calamian deer sa Calauit Island,” said Maminta.

The only viable population of Calamian deer in the world is located in captivity at the Calauit Game Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary (CGRWS). The agreement would entail the loan of Calamian deer from CGRWS in the municipality of Busuanga, to the Katala Institute for Ecology and Biodiversity Conservation (KIEBC) Facility in Narra.

Calamian deer is endemic to the Calamian group of islands and is currently listed under the IUCN Red List as “Endangered” since 2015. The loan agreement called for a revision of its status to “Critically Endangered” pending more studies by the KIEBC.

The KIEBC, formed in Rasa Island, Narra was recognized by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development as a wildlife rescue center in 2012.

The council approved the resolution and forwarded it to the Committee on Environment.