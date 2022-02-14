An international humanitarian group said Palawan-based environmental non-government organizations (NGOs) and civil society organizations (CSOs) will need to function as humanitarian NGOs due to the effects of climate change and the global pandemic.

A Single Drop for Safe Water (ASDSW) executive director Kevin Lee said most of local NGOs who primarily function as environmental advocacy groups will need to upskill and learn how to conduct effective relief operations to serve their communities better. He added that the humanitarian industry has certain codes of conduct and behavior, which NGOs and CSOs must emulate if they want to conduct relief operations.

“Particularly in Palawan, it’s going to be more and more with the impact of climate change. And the economic impacts of COVID-19, people are going to be poorer, they are much more vulnerable to times of crisis. There is a need for the CSO sector to be able to switch, and when they switch to do things the right way,” Lee said in an interview on Saturday.

Lee’s organization, which advocates for water sanitation and also functions as a humanitarian relief group during calamities, recently held a training of NGOs and CSOs based in Puerto Princesa for humanitarian response basics, particularly after typhoon Odette. During the two-day training held from February 10-11, Lee said their key learnings included the importance of coordination with local government units, having the right assessment tools to determine which communities are most vulnerable, what their needs are, and budgeting limited resources.

“Based on the a-ha moments, and things moving forward, I think there is a desire for local NGOs to build their capacity to do humanitarian work and to build a structure so that in times of crisis, we can actually coordinate,” he explained.

Lee said that although ASDSW may not hold large-scale trainings soon due to budget constraints, they are open to one-on-one trainings and learning sessions at their operation centers in Puerto Princesa. ASDSW currently operates in Old Buncag, Barangay Mandaragat, and in Barangay San Manuel.

“Our challenge to local NGOs is if you really want to do this, then we can figure out how to get it done. So we don’t need to do workshops in a hotel, we can do it here [at our operations center],” he added.

ASDWSW is an international NGO that works closely with local government units by advocating water sanitation infrastructure and behavior change for poor communities so they can have access to clean water. They also function as a humanitarian response NGO and have been active during major calamities such as typhoon Yolanda, the Marawi siege, and the Bohol earthquake. In Palawan, after typhoon Odette, they have been giving water purification tablets, water pumps, and generators to Roxas town, which was severely hit. Lee said they will also start expanding relief efforts to other badly-hit Palawan towns.