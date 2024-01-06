A group of concerned citizens has expressed opposition to the election of director Maylene Ballares as the new chairman of the board of Palawan Electric Cooperative.

Each representing different sectors of society, the group signed a manifesto of opposition to the election of Ballares, alleging that she has a tainted record as director of the electric cooperative.

“Director M[a]ylene Ballares was administratively convicted in a case filed before the National Electrification Administration (NEA) last July 28, 2023, under NEA ADM. CASE No. 11-07-19. With such conviction, she has no moral ascendancy to lead the PALECO Board,” the manifesto read.

“Director M[a]ylene Ballares has tainted integrity as she was allegedly caught on a CCTV of Paleco, receiving bundles of money from Delta P personnel right after the PALECO bidding as evidenced by a CCTV footage now in the possession of NEA,” the group claimed.

Due to these concerns, they argued that Ballares is not suitable for the position of Paleco’s board of directors (BOD) chair.

Ballares assumed the role of Paleco board chair on Friday, January 5, after she was elected during their regular meeting.

She succeeded the former chair, Dir. Efren Abejo, who resigned due to health issues.

Meanwhile, a source refuted the group’s accusations, stating that the case before NEA was not solely against Ballares but the entire Paleco board, as it was considered a “collegial decision on amendment.”

The suspension had been enforced, and a motion for reconsideration was subsequently filed, addrd the source.

On the allegation that Ballares received money from Delta P, the source clarified that the funds in question were not of an illegal nature.

The source also noted that the Paleco BOD chairman, who is one of the authors of the CCTV system, is well-aware about its existence.

The source mentioned that if Ballares had engaged in any illegal activities, she would not have allowed herself to be recorded on CCTV.

In addition, the source pointed out that the area shown in the CCTV sees regular foot traffic from employees.

Palawan News is currently making efforts to contact Paleco and Ballares to obtain their comments and responses regarding this matter.