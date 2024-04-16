Four minors, along with young adults, were implicated in a theft complaint filed by a British national at about 8:45 p.m. on April 13.

The suspects, aged 14, 15, and 16, were accompanied by Bryan Jade Astorga, 19; Jariel Sormoa, 18; Samuel Bordaje, 18; and John Biatingo, 18. Their victim was identified as British national Grahame Michael Dalby, 63.

Dalby personally reported the incident at Police Station 1. During the initial investigation, it was learned that the victim had parked his motorcycle along Rizal Avenue and was using his cellphone to search for his hotel on Google Maps.

Suddenly, five unidentified individuals approached him. One of the suspects snatched his Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and then all five fled towards Malvar Street.

According to the Puerto Princesa City Police Office, the suspects were identified after they sold the stolen cellphone to a resident of Barangay Irawan today, April 16.

The suspects are now in custody at Police Station 1 as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.