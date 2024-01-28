A group of electricity consumers has asked the National Electrification Administration to take control of the Palawan Electric Cooperative, citing its persistent inability to provide dependable and affordable electricity.

The Palawan Electric Member-Consumer-Owners (PEMCO) signed a petition on their demand, which they also want to present to House of Representatives.

Antonio Cabrestante, one of the PEMCO convenors, told Palawan News on Sunday that they intend to raise the province’s power problem to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Senator Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Energy in the Senate.

He asserted that PEMCO’s primary goal is to put an end to the explanations offered by the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) regarding the ongoing electricity issues that not only entail recurrent power outages but also price hikes associated with seemingly dubious Emergency Power Supply Agreements (EPSAs).

Cabrestante said their group demands immediate action to end the crippling power outages plaguing Palawan.

“Let us admit, hopeless ang PALECO kung titingnan natin ang track record nila since 2014 na nakikipaglaban kami dyan. The takeover would mean NEA supervises everything; the same people will manage Paleco during the transition period,” he said.

“Dapat full control ang operation, and ang manager most likely maglalagay sila ng sarili nila, then ang director baka dapat mga puro taga NEA. Dapat NEA-controlled lahat yan—ang gawin sana nila—kasi mag-e-expire na ang franchise nila in 2029, we have five years, dapat NEA supervised sa kung ano man ang gagawin dyan,” he suggested.

Under NEA oversight, Cabrestante said it has the option to conduct a distribution bidding process during that period, consider a buyout, or even terminate the franchise altogether. He clarified that PALECO’s franchise, unlike a congressional franchise, was granted by the NEA and is subject to revocation at any time.

Cabrestante said they firmly believe the NEA takeover will effectively resolve the electricity issues that have hampered hospital operations, forced businesses to close, left tourists bewildered by power supply problems, and caused families to grapple with the costs of electricity plagued by frequent interruptions.

“Tingnan niyo na lang, who is to blame for EPSA 1, 2, and 3? Sila rin lang. Do we have the guarantee in the next 30-40 years of our lives? May guarantee ba yan dyan? Yong kanilang pagka simple simpleng problema sa billing system, ang gulo pa rin ngayon,” he said.

It’s quite puzzling, he pointed out, that PALECO still employs antiquated software for its billing system, especially in this modern technological era. Cabrestante emphasized that what Palawan truly requires is a distribution utility with both the technical and financial prowess to invest in state-of-the-art software.

There’s no justification for the public to limit themselves to Paleco when competent companies exist. He argued that if PALECO contends that privatization will result in increased electricity costs, it’s merely a scare tactic, as Iloilo, under Enrique Razon’s MORE Electric and Power Corporation, offers lower electricity rates, approximately ₱12.

Despite repeated attempts to address the issue with PALECO, he said the cooperative has failed to take meaningful action.

In 2017, a similar plea was sent to then-President Rodrigo Duterte, who directed the Department of Energy (DOE), the NEA, and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to tackle Palawan’s power problems.

The group said even Senator Win Gatchalian, then chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, tried to assist, but the root cause of the problem remained elusive. Ultimately, the responsibility was shifted to the National Power Corporation (Napocor) and PALECO, resulting in temporary solutions that failed to provide lasting relief.

Cabrestante stated that the residents of Palawan are demanding a swift and permanent solution to their power woes. They are advocating for a government-led intervention or direct involvement from congressional representatives to take over PALECO and ensure the island has a competent, proven, and trustworthy power provider.

They view this step as crucial in breaking the cycle of empty promises and temporary fixes that have afflicted the island for decades.

While discussions about lowering power rates and improving PALECO services may provide interim relief, he stressed that PEMCO’s ultimate goal is a reliable and uninterrupted power supply for the province.