Young members of Samahan ng mga Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK) urged caution and vigilance after the civilian-led supply mission failed to reach military outposts in the West Philippine Sea.

The Atin Ito Coalition organized the mission, named the “Christmas convoy,” with the aim of bringing civilians near Ayungin Shoal and allowing them to visit Lawak Island. These areas, under dispute and claimed by the Philippines, were intended destinations for delivering presents and festive spirit to the troops stationed there.

However, due to the presence of Chinese naval ships and other maritime forces, only a single vessel out of the 40 in the convoy managed to achieve its goal by reaching Lawak and delivering the supplies.

“While the Atin Ito coalition’s intentions are undeniably good, the message they are sending out could be taken as antagonistic rather than demonstrative of our prudent assertion of the disputed waters,” SPARK National Coordinator John Lazaro said in a statement.

“The way that they have described their encounters with the Chinese vessels is unlikely to ease tensions in any way,” he added.

Lazaro pointed out that the convoy “unnecessarily placed civilians in peril and the entire Southeast Asia region in jitters.”

“What would we have done if the Chinese vessels did indeed ram into the civilian vessels, sending over a hundred Filipino civilians into the water?” Lazaro, questioned.

“As this was a resupply mission, were the civilians doing anything that well-trained soldiers on regular resupply missions could not have done anyway?” he added.

The group further added that the “Christmas convoy” achieved nothing in the wider effort to prevent an imperialist war between China and the United States.

Lazaro said that the primary aim of political action ought to be to drive political change. However, he questioned the effectiveness of the sail, suggesting it might only serve to aggravate the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) further, potentially hastening intervention from the American military.

SPARK claimed that the sober alternative was not to strengthen the Philippines’ own territorial claims in the region, but to prevent a regional conflagration that would risk the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

“What we ultimately want is a peace, but not a fragile one: a lasting peace founded upon cooperation between the Philippines and our neighbors that collectively share the riches Southeast Asian Sea,” he explained.

Lazaro likewise invited the public to attend an online forum they are co-sponsoring with Philippine Alliance of Youth Advocates for Peace or PAYAPA.

The online forum, entitled “Framing ASEAN Cooperation Amidst Rising Tensions in the West Philippine Sea,” will tackle the alternatives in addressing the conflict.

The forum will be held on Saturday, December 16, at 3:00 PM via Google Meet.