The volunteer Simpokan Marine Turtle Conservation (SMTC) group released 57 green sea turtles early Wednesday at a beach in Brgy. Simpokan, marking the third batch of hatchlings released by the group this October.

The group of “pawikan patrollers” was composed of SMTC members, along with the Simpokan Council, including Barangay Captain Minda Lagrada, Eden Camahort, and Beverly Oblan; Community-based Sustainable Tourism Sites (CBST) members Juan Tabangay and Geralyn Paglumotan; Jackielou Lopez, tourism community organizer; and monitoring officers from the City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO), Marilyn Panda, and Domingga Daquer.

Panda said that the green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) released were hatched from eggs found in the nesting sites on Simpokan Beach.

She added that SMTC has its own hatchery for the local eggs and pointed out that solitary nests in the sand are susceptible to disturbance by dogs and other local wildlife or submersion during high tide, which will prevent the embryos from breathing air through the egg membrane.

“Kasi may mga nesting site din po dito sa Simpokan, kung saan po yan nanggaling yung mga turtle, doon din po sila babalik. So yung mga nangingitlog ito sila ay [galing] nung 2021. Bale two years ang interval,” Panda said.

She noted that green sea turtles typically hatch in larger quantities during the months of November–December and January–February.

Panda added that the SMTC hatchery released over 3,000 turtles in the previous year alone. In addition to green sea turtles, they are also monitoring nesting sites for olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) and hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata) in their vicinity.