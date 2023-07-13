To favor foreign investments, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has launched the so-called “green lane” strategy to encourage foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country.

“I am confident that the Green Lanes will pave the way for the realization of many pledges that we have had—including those that I have personally received whilst abroad—ensuring that they will bear fruit for our people and our nation,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the system for FDI coincided in the provisions of the Executive Order No. 18 entitled: Constituting Green Lanes for Strategic Investments which was signed on February 23, 2023.

“In order to promote the Philippines as a top investment destination, and to encourage investors to engage in strategic investments, there is a need to ensure that the country’s regulatory environment is conducive to business operations,” the E.O. 18 said.

Marcos pointed out during the official launch and covenant signing of Executive Order (EO) No. 18, which creates Green Lanes in government offices to facilitate the processes in materializing investments.

He explained that EO 18 was the result of continuing consultations with the business sector, stressing its importance to strengthen market competition and reduce barriers to investment.

“We gave this a particular priority because upon listening to our prospective investors, this was one of the areas where they felt we could do better and would improve the investment climate in the Philippines and that is why we have now undertaken this measure under EO 18,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the EO 18 was part of his administration’s eight-point agenda, which mandates all government offices, including the local government units (LGUs), to expedite the processes involved in the issuance of permits, licenses, and certifications required to implement investments.

The policy also directs the Board of Investments’ One-Stop Action Center as a Single Point of Entry further ensuring efficiency and ease of doing business in the country.

“It is, indeed, long overdue to have reforms that will not only attract more investments into the country, but will also create an environment conducive to business growth and development,” Marcos said.

Massive red tapes and corrupt activities of employees of the Bureau of Customs and Immigration were common subjects of mounting complaints of the foreign investors in the country, aside from the local government officials who were fond of asking “15 percentage” on the projects before a mayor’s permit would be issued.

Marcos underscored the introduction of e-Invest, an online platform that expedites the submission and processing of investment applications. This platform grants Provisional Permits to Operate, allowing investors to commence operations while awaiting full approval.

Trade and Industry (DTI) Alfredo Pascual reported that around US$88 million of investment pledges from the President’s foreign trips would be expected to materialize this year, generating 17,800 direct employment.

“This is out of the Php3.5 trillion worth of investment leads from various countries that include Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, China, Thailand, the US and Europe,” Pascual said.

Pascual also said during the launch that SunAsia Energy was the first investor with a certificate of endorsement for green lanes as the SunAsia Energy would set up floating solar panel on Laguna Lake to produce 1.3 GW of power.