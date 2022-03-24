Members of a fisherfolks organization in Green Island, Roxas municipality, are pleading for more help to revive their seaweed livelihood, which was severely damaged by super typhoon Odette.

The Northern Palawan Fishermen Cooperative (NPFC) made its appeal on Wednesday, as the provincial government distributed ropes and floaters to the island’s seaweed farmers.

NPFC audit committee officer Cherlie Tibay-Sornito said that, while they are steadily recovering from the typhoon’s devastation, they still require assistance to fully recover.

Aside from fishing, she claims the island’s residents are reliant on seaweed farming.

“Affected talaga kami [noong bumagyo], paggising namin ay wala na kaming makita na mga linya at nursery, lahat talaga. Hirap talaga kami kasi ang Green Island doon talaga naka-depende sa seaweeds, may pangingisda din pero seaweeds talaga,” Sornito said.

“Parang nanghina kami kasi hindi naman kami sanay sa bagyo. Pagka-umaga ay wala ka nang makita na bangka na nakalutang, [lahat] lubog na,” she added.

Sornito said they are always looking forward to April since it is seaweed season when they can sell a kilo of their produce for P80.

However, after Odette, they were almost certain they wouldn’t be able to recover.

She said that they require more seedlings and tools in order to restart their seaweed farming livelihood again, which requires a large sum of money.

“Ang seaweeds kasi talaga, kung di mo gugustuhin na magkaroon, wala rin. Hindi kasi basta-basta, kahit nga ang mga lubid lang na ‘yan magkano na kaagad, lalo na ang iba na wala pa halos pambili ng bigas,” Sornito explained.

“Kung gusto mo dumami ang kita mo ay gugustohin mo ring dumami ang gamit mo,” she said.