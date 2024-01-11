The University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV) has launched the “A Valorization of Agri-Fishery Materials Using Opportune Science (AVAMOS)” project, aiming to transform mussel shell waste into nanomaterials.

Funded by the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD), this project addresses shell waste accumulation and introduces applications in agriculture and aquaculture.

In the Philippines, the widespread consumption of mussels, locally known as “tahong,” results in significant shell waste accumulation.

The AVAMOS project collects these shells from Iloilo province, pulverizing them into materials with enhanced adsorption capacity. These materials are then used in various applications, including feedstocks and fertilizers.

In its first year, the project collaborates with industry partners, focusing on creating a circular economy. The initiative also demonstrates economic potential, as the nanomaterials from mussel shells could lead to new products and commercialization opportunities.

“This innovative waste valorization strategy helps reduce solid waste accumulation in communities and foster a healthier environment. Furthermore, the production of these nanomaterials opens doors for the development and commercialization of innovative products with potential economic benefits,” said the DOST-PCAARRD

The Council supports other projects at UPV and Capiz State University, focusing on mussel processing and biotechnology. The waste shells from these initiatives are used in the AVAMOS project, promoting a zero-waste approach in the industry.

This project represents the Philippines’ commitment to environmental management and sustainable development. It aims to impact society positively, benefiting the environment and communities reliant on the mussel industry.