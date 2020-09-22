Green Film Festival 2020 goes virtual

The 2020 Virtual Green Film Festival is the online execution of one of SM Supermall’s institutional environmental initiatives that aims to educate the youth about critical environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity and recycling solid waste.

In celebration of World Maritime Day, SM Cares Program on Environment launches this year’s Green Film Festival using virtual platforms, streaming via Zoom and Facebook on September 24, 2020, Thursday at 2PM.

The 2020 Virtual Green Film Festival is the online execution of one of SM Supermall’s institutional environmental initiatives that aims to educate the youth about critical environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity and recycling solid waste.

In the past Green Film Festivals, environmental documentaries are shown for free to high school students in select SM Cinemas in partnership with the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in the Philippines.

For this year, SM Cares and the US Embassy organized a virtual execution of Green Film Festival, in partnership with the De La Salle – College of St. Benilde to feature the award winning documentary entitled “ALON.” The film is an exploration of the various ways of mitigating the catastrophic effects of marine plastic waste as seen from the perspective of different surfing communities in the Philippines.

Join us and get a chance to hear and ask questions from the experts on how you can do your part in caring for the environment.

Q&A panelists include ALON’s director Gabriel Fernandez, director and curator of the Center for Campus Art of DLS-CSB Ar. Gerry Torres, director of Br. Alfred Shields Ocean Research Center and biology professor Dr. Wilfredo Licuanan, chief of the Environment, Science, Technology, and Health Unit of the US Embassy in Manila Ms. Claire Bea, associate professor in biology of DLSU Manila Dr. Jose Isagani Janairo, and corporate compliance manager of SM Supermalls Ms. Belinda Gonzales.

To register for free, scan the QR Code in the posters or access the form thru this link: https://bit.ly/2FP1uff.