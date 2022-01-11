A grassfire burned down around 1,000 square meters of land in the mountains of Barangays Tanabag and Concepcion, Monday night.

The two barangays were among the rural areas in Puerto Princesa that were badly hit by typhoon Odette.

City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) chief Atty. Carlo Gomez said that they are still unsure how the fire that lasted for almost five hours may have started.

Photo courtesy of the City ENRO

Firetrucks were unable to immediately reach the fire because it was located in a mountainous area. Various fallen trees, branches, and dried leaves also contributed to the fire that spread quickly, according to a presser by the City ENRO.

“Hindi pa namin nate-trace ang origin. Maaaring accidental, pero puwede ring natural dahil sa init ng panahon,” Gomez said in an interview on Tuesday.

“Inaantay pa namin ang official report ng Bureau of Fire Protection at ng CDRRMO. Ang mahalaga, napatay naman. Maliit lang naman ang affected area, nasa 1,000 square meters,” he added.

The City ENRO also cautioned residents living in forested areas to refrain from burning wood to prevent forest fires due to the various debris still scattered due to the typhoon.

They suggested that if residents need to burn debris, they must first clear out dried leaves and branches in the immediate surroundings to prevent the fire from spreading.