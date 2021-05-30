Granular lockdown ordered in smaller areas in three barangays in San Vicente

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Certain areas in three barangays in this town was placed under a 14-day granular lockdown to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) decided during a meeting on Saturday, May 29.

The lockdown started Sunday, May 30, in Purok Damayan, Purok Magsasaka, Purok Katarungan, and Purok Kasipagan in Barangay New Agutaya; Purok Magsasaka and Purok Pag-asa in Brgy. San Isidro; and Purok Rosal in the Poblacion, said municipal local government officer Rustico Dangue to Palawan News.

He said the lockdown is needed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the entire municipality by ensuring that all contacts of the confirmed cases are isolated and well-monitored for symptoms.

Under the granular lockdown, stricter quarantine protocols are imposed and more focused on intervention in the said smaller areas that are deemed to have the most number of confirmed, as well as suspect cases.

“Strict enforcement of all protocols will be applied, non-essential movement of residents within the critical zone will not be allowed. Uniformed units augmented by barangay tanods, volunteers are deployed to enforce and monitor compliance of residents,” Dangue said

He also assured that the essential needs of those who are in affected areas will be shouldered by the local government unit of San Vicente.

“Food and essential goods will be provided by the municipal government to all residents inside the declared critical zones,” he added.

