Gov’t workers up for treats at The SM Store, Ace Hardware, more others this Civil Service Month

Whether from the national or local government units, state workers are up for treats this weekend as the Philippines celebrates the 120th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary to recognize and thank almost 2-million-strong government workers who respond to everyday challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SM Store will be holding the Civil Service Day Sale from September 18-20, offering a 10% discount on regular-priced items in all SM branches nationwide, with a minimum receipt of P2,000.

This may be availed through their #143SM hotline, the new safe and convenient way of shopping at The SM Store. The hotline allows buyers to contact a personal shopper, choose among delivery or pick up options nationwide, and select from a number of payment options.

Government workers are required to present their government agency ID or UMID card, and in the case of SM, the SM Advantage Card, to avail of the discounts.

Job Order and Contract of Service workers, however, may also avail of the discounts as long as they are able to present their official government agency ID card.

These offers are compliant with the Department of Trade and Industry’s guidelines on promos for stand-alone stores and online stores.

Ace Hardware is also holding their “Salute to the New Heroes” promo until September 20, offering government workers 20-50% discount on selected items, plus an extra 10% off on all items for a minimum purchase of P2,000.00. This is available in all Ace Hardware stand-alone branches nationwide.

Likewise, a 10 percent discount is also offered by Flexispot.ph on their ergonomic office furniture and accessories; Ideal Vision on their frames and sunglasses; and Anthony Audio for their Filipino-made speakers and audio equipment for the whole month of September. The discount may be availed upon checkout from their online stores.

Havaianas at SM City Puerto Princesa also offers LGU Officials, Police Officers, Medical workers, and other frontliners a Buy 1, Take 1 promo until September 30, 2020. Valid for select styles of regular-priced items.

The Special Treats for Government Workers is part of the 120th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary (PCSA) this September 2020. PCSA commemorates the establishment of the Philippine civil service on 19 September 1900 by virtue of Public Act No. 5. The theme for this year is “Philippine Civil Service @120: Public Sector in the Age of Digital Transformation”, highlighting the importance of technology in modernizing frontline facilities, streamlining processes, and mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more promos and treats, you may check the Facebook Page of SM City Puerto Princesa.