In an effort to promote skill enhancement among government personnel, the Personnel Officers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (POAPI) organized a “Skill Enhancement: A Supervisory Development” program held from June 13 to June 16 at the A&A Plaza Hotel in Puerto Princesa City.

The training program aimed to provide participants with valuable insights and practical strategies to excel in their roles as supervisors. With a focus on skill enhancement, the event covered various aspects of effective supervision, including leadership, communication, conflict resolution, and team management.

The resource speakers for the training program were Armando Sibal and Thelma Japzon, both experts in the field of employee development and organizational management. They shared their expertise on leadership, team management, effective communication, and conflict resolution in a supervisory role.

Participants came from different parts of the country, including some from Iligan and Leyte.

The Personnel Officers Association of the Philippines is a learning and skills development institution accredited by the Civil Service Commission.