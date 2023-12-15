Three persons riding on a motorcycle were injured when they collided with a government-owned vehicle Thursday near the Palawan State University campus in Roxas town.

According to a police report, a Toyota Innova vehicle owned by the provincial government was en route to the city from El Nido when it hit the motorcycle that made a sudden U-turn on the highway.

The motorcycle driver and his two passengers sustained injuries on various parts of their bodies. They were brought to Roxas Medicare Hospital for treatment by the responding personnel of Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO)-Roxas.

Both parties involved in the collision agreed to an amicable settlement.