More high-powered firearms, ammunition, and dissident materials and files were recovered by government troops in Palawan on Sunday in two sitios in Barangay Tinitian, Roxas municipality.

The new arms cache and subversive items were unearthed after the Joint Task Force Peacock (JTFP), led by Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida, conducted intensified operations in the sitios of Karatong and Bayugon in Brgy. Tinitian on January 16 to find the New People’s Army’s (NPA) hidden stores of weapons, according to a statement released Tuesday by the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde).

The Brigade said the sites where they were hidden were disclosed by former rebels Jomar Masong (Ka Degret, Len, and Jerson), Justine Kate Raca (Ka Rogan), and Warren Pandanio (Ka Japet and Nike).

(File photo from 3rd Marine Brigade)

First recovered in Karatong were two M16 rifles, 20 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, an M16 short magazine, and propaganda materials.

In Bayugon, the JTFP recovered an M16 rifle Colt, an M16 rifle POF USA, AK47 rifle, two grenade launchers, 17 M16 short magazines, five M16 long magazines, five AK47 magazines, an M14 magazine, five improvised hand grenades, an improvised Claymore mine, three rifle grenades, eight 40mm ammunition, close combat optic, one range finder, 112 round of 7.62 ammunition, and 236 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

“This recovery of high-powered firearms, anti-personnel mines, improvised grenades and ammunition of the Communist NPA Terrorists once again will save the lives of government forces and innocent civilians,” Larida said.

“Rest assured that your Marines in the province of Palawan remain to be your shield against the atrocities of this terrorist group,” he added.

The operation was carried out also with the Joint Task Group-North/Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 and the Joint Intelligence Task Units-North.

Barely a week ago, the Marines also recovered firearms and subversive materials and documents in Bayugon. (with reports from Aira Genesa Magdayao)