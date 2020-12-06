Gov’t troops recover food supplies, ammo in Roxas town

Recovered 40 kilos of rice and 1,210 rounds of ammo recovered by MBLT-3 in Roxas town. | Photo by MBLT-3

Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) commanding officer Lt. Col. Charlie Domingo told Palawan News that what they recovered were two 4-liter plastic containers of ammunition commonly used in M16 rifles and a 30-liter plastic receptacle with around 40 kilos of rice.

Rice supplies sealed in plastic containers with pieces of charcoals as absorbents and 1,210 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition believed to be possessions of the New People’s Army (NPA) were recovered Friday afternoon by government troops in Roxas town, northern Palawan.

Domingo said ex-rebel members gave the tip on where they can be found in the mountainous portion of Sitio Candelaria along the boundary of the villages of Tagumpay and Magara to prevent their former comrades from regaining possession of them.

“Nakabaon talaga sa lupa sa mountainous portion ng Candelaria. Former rebels (FRs) ang nagbigay ng information na pinatotohanan naman ng mga civilian sa lugar. Yong FRs kasama sa nagbaon ng mga iyon at ayaw na nilang mabalikan pa ng mga kasama nila,” he said Saturday to Palawan News.

“September 2019 ibinaon doon — yong bigas may mga pieces ng uling na parang absorbent para hindi mag-moisture at masira. Yong mga bala ready talaga kasi majority ng high-powered arms ng mga rebelde ay M16,” Domingo added.

Also the head of Joint Task Group North (JTGN), Domingo said that from the national highway, they had to ride their vehicles for some 20-30 minutes to get to a spot in Candelaria where they needed to begin walking for nearly two hours to reach the place where they were buried.

“Natunton at nalikom ang ilang kagamitang pandigma na ibinaon ng mga teroristang komunistang grupo sa bulubunduking bahagi ng Sitio Candelaria para hindi na nila mabalikan at makuha. Baka kasi gamitin nanaman sa paghahasik ng kasamaan,” Domingo said.

He said recovering them is part of their Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) under the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) which identifies issues in the communities to provide developmental interventions.

