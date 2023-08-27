Government troops stationed in the town of Rizal in Southern Palawan are partnering with stakeholders to extend help to the Tau’t Batu indigenous peoples (IPs) dwelling in the isolated sitio of Ubudon in Barangay Ransang.

The Western Command (WESCOM) said through the deployment of a PZL W-3 SOKOL Combat Utility Helicopter from the Tactical Operations Wing-West, a stride was taken towards understanding the realities of the tribal community’s presence in the geographically isolated area.

Led by the MJB Cares Foundation, led by its founder Mary Joy Bustamante, and supported by the Socio-economic Uplift, Literacy, Anthropological, and Development Services (SULADS) directed by Ephraim Pitogo, the visit was aimed at providing assistance to the Tau’t Batu community.

WESCOM said a comprehensive area assessment was conducted, setting the stage for the proposed Tribal Peace Formation & Learning Center Project.

The initiative holds the promise of a brighter future for the indigenous Tau’t Bato tribe, which has long struggled to access education due to the dual challenges of distance and poverty.

The envisioned center will not only provide education but also offer a platform for skills development, marking a departure from the limitations faced by the community for years.

SULADS, known for its commitment to “reaching the unreached,” is a non-governmental and non-profit educational institution operating in Mindanao. Drawing upon the expertise of dedicated volunteers, SULADS has been instrumental in bringing education and inspiration to indigenous communities across various parts of the region.

Now, its vision extends to the remote corners of Palawan, with the intent to replicate their successful model.

Complementing this effort is the MJB Cares Foundation, an equally committed Non-Governmental Organization that has established itself as a reliable partner to AFP units across the country. Through this initiative, they continue to provide vital support and assistance to vulnerable communities, underscoring their dedication to national development.

Members of the Tau’t Bato community in the Ubudon area have responded to this initiative with gratitude and a renewed sense of hope, according to WESCOM.

They recognize the potential of the proposed project to uplift their way of life, erasing the barriers that have hindered their progress for generations. Their commitment and active participation are unwavering, reflecting the resilience and determination that characterize their tribe.