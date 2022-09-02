- Advertisement by Google -

In order to bring government services closer to city residents, SM Puerto Princesa launched the SM Government Service Express on Thursday in collaboration with the city government and some government agencies.

It houses agencies such as the Bureau of Quarantine, Land Transportation Office (LTO), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the City Government’s Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS).

Michelle Leslie Llanos, Vice President for SM Supermalls Mall Operations, said that government service express is one of the commitments of the mall to the community. It is the 12th branch of the mall in the country to open a facility for government services such as the issuance of different permits and needed documents.

“It is a one-stop shop that houses satellite facilities of government agencies to make their services accessible to the public. It is something that we are really committed to,” she said.

The city government will soon start providing services at the facility once the list of employees to be assigned to the satellite operation is prepared. He also said that the employees will work the BOSS satellite office in shifts that will change every few days.

Atty. Arnel Pedrosa, city administrator, said that it will be a good space for the convenience of the public while availing of different government services. It can also help in fast-tracking processes for needed permits and payments without the need to visit the city hall.

“Hindi na pupunta sa city hall ‘yong mga nandito sa bayan, ang convenience factor nandoon din. At the same time, kung meron pa sila ibang gagawin, dito na lang nila gawin, diretso na mag-process ng kanilang documents,” he said.

Through the City Government’s BOSS, agencies needed for requesting documents and permits, particularly for business operations, are gathered in one area to help locals find convenience in their transactions.

The BOQ will be the first agency to start providing service inside the service express facility, to be followed by other agencies. Dr. Carlos Reyes, Jr. of Palawan Quarantine Station said that it will be advantageous for the stakeholders as there is a high demand for getting an international certificate of vaccination (ICV) or yellow card.

“Ito ‘yong internationally recognized proof of vaccination, hindi mahihirapan ang mga taga-Palawan na when they travel to abroad or if they work abroad. Dahil ‘yan ang niri-require ng other countries, unlike dati na vaccination cards ng LGU, hindi nila niri-recognize dahil hindi nila ma-verify,” he said.

The BOQ also issues permits for such things as transporting human remains and biological specimens.

