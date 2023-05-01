The government is eyeing to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake following a sharp rise in cases, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Sunday.

Marcos said the “vaccination push” shall particularly target the younger people.

“We will have to conduct again, especially for young people, we’ll have to conduct again a vaccination push para mabawasan na ‘yan, para mabawasan ‘yan (so that we could reduce the cases) especially with people being a little bit, shall we say, nahihirapan na nga eh dahil sa init, that brings down…humihina ang katawan (suffering due to the hot weather that weakens their immune system) and that will make them more vulnerable to COVID again,” he said.

He allayed fears about the rising numbers and expressed confidence that government instrumentalities would be able to manage the issue immediately.

“We might have to think about it… ako ang tinitingnan ko is because although ‘yung rate of increase lumalaki, ang baseline natin na sinimulan eh maliit lang so hopefully we’re still ano (what I’m looking at is that although the rate of increase is going up, we the baseline is still small so) we’re still going to be able to do it,” he said.

Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the rise in the positivity rate is due to several factors, which include the mobility of the population on holidays as well as the number of people taking COVID-19 test.

She emphasized, however, that the positivity rate should not be the focus of the public as the only basis for determining the country’s COVID-19 situation.

Vergeire also assured the public that the healthcare utilization rate for COVID-19 cases remains low and the healthcare system is prepared for the increase in infections.

In the latest data from the OCTA Research Group released Wednesday, the National Capital Region’s (NCR) positivity rate or the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased to 12.3 percent as of April 26.

OCTA fellow Dr. Guido David said the figure is a 4.2-percent increase from last week’s 8.1 percent.

“The country recorded 506 new cases, 0 deaths, 315 recoveries, and 4,446 active cases,” he said.

These bring the overall tally to 4,090,215 cases, 66,444 deaths and 4,019,325 recoveries.

Of the new cases, the NCR logged the most number with 197; Rizal with 35; and Laguna with 29.

Meanwhile, the nation’s positivity rate has reached 12.9 percent. (PNA)

BASAHIN SA WIKANG PILIPINO

Pamahalaan pinalalakas ang pagtanggap ng bakuna laban sa COVID dahil sa pagtaas ng mga kaso

Patuloy na naghahanap ang gobyerno ng paraan upang mas pataasin pa ang pagtanggap ng bakuna laban sa COVID-19 dahil sa biglang pagtaas ng kaso, ayon kay Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. noong Linggo, April 30.

Sa kanyang pahayag, ipinaliwanag ni Presidente Marcos na ang “vaccination push” ay ninanais na maabot ang mga kabataan.

“We will have to conduct again, especially for young people, we’ll have to conduct again a vaccination push para mabawasan na ‘yan, para mabawasan ‘yan especially with people being a little bit, shall we say, nahihirapan na nga eh dahil sa init, that brings down…humihina ang katawan and that will make them more vulnerable to COVID again,” dagdag pahayag pa ng pangulo.

Pinapanatag din niya ang kalooban ng publiko mula sa isipin na baka hindi kayanin ng pamahalaan ang sitwasyon.

“We might have to think about it… ako ang tinitingnan ko is because although ‘yung rate of increase lumalaki, ang baseline natin na sinimulan eh maliit lang so hopefully we’re still ano… we’re still going to be able to do it,” pahayag pa ng pangulo.

Samantala, sinabi ni Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire, ang acting health secretary ng Department of Health (DOH), na ang pagtaas ng positivity rate ay dulot ng iba’t ibang mga factors, tulad ng mobility ng mga tao sa mga holiday, at ang dami ng mga taong nagpapa-test.

Aniya, hindi dapat maging sentro lang ng pansin ng publiko ang positivity rate para malaman ang kalagayan ng COVID-19 sa bansa.

Tiniyak niya na malayo pa sa maximum capacity ang healthcare utilization rate para sa mga kaso at handa ang healthcare system sa anumang pagtaas pang magaganap.

Sa kasalukuyang datos mula sa OCTA Research Group na inilabas noong Miyerkules, Abril 27, ang positivity rate ng National Capital Region’s (NCR) ay umabot na sa 12.3% noong Abril 26.

Ang naitalang bagong kaso sa bansa ay 506, walang namatay, 315 ang nag-recover, at mayroong 4,446 na aktibong kaso. Sa kasalukuyang kabuuan, mayroon nang 4,090,215 na kaso, 66,444 na mga namatay, at 4,019,325 na mga gumaling.

Sa mga bagong kaso, ang NCR ang may pinakamarami sa 197. Sinusundan ito ng probinsya ng Rizal na may 35 at Laguna na may 29. Umaabot naman sa 12.9% ang positivity rate ng bansa. (PNA)

