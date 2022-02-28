The government is finalizing the additional guidelines on the resumption of face-to-face classes in the country, particularly in areas under the most lenient COVID-19 Alert Level 1 status, Malacañang said Monday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, also the acting presidential spokesperson, said there is an ongoing discussion between the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) regarding the new guidelines to be included for the reopening of physical or in-person classes.

“So right now, tini-tweak pina-finalize kung ano iyong additional guidelines na ilalagay natin (we are just tweaking and finalizing the additional guidelines to be included) for face-to-face classes for basic education, higher education, and technical education,” Nograles added.

Nograles noted that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has previously permitted the resumption of limited face-to-face classes to low-risk areas against Covid-19.

The government piloted the nationwide limited face-to-face classes in 287 public and private schools from November 15 to December 20 last year and it was further expanded in January this year.

The DepEd earlier said the government has not recorded any Covid-19 case among the 15,683 learners who participated in the pilot of limited face-to-face classes. (PNA)