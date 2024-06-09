Malacañang has directed all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and educational institutions to integrate the recital of the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge in the conduct of weekly flag ceremonies.

The move aims to instill the principles of Bagong Pilipinas among government workers, according to Malacanang.

“For this purpose, the heads of all national government agencies and instrumentalities shall ensure that the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge, which are annexed to this Circular, are properly disseminated within their respective institutions and offices,” a June 4 memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said.

“The Presidential Communications Office is hereby directed to implement effective measures to communicate and disseminate the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge to all government offices and the public,” it added.

The administration launched the Bagong Pilipinas as the brand of governance and leadership, directing all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including Government- Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) and state universities and colleges (SUCs) to be guided by Bagong Pilipinas principles.

Bagong Pilipinas is characterized by a principled, accountable and dependable government, reinforced by unified institutions of society.

It envisions to empower Filipinos to support and participate in all government efforts in an all-inclusive plan towards deep and fundamental social and economic transformation in all sectors of society and government.

Section 18 of Republic Act (RA) No. 8491 or the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines” directs al government offices, including local government units (LGUs), to conduct a flag raising ceremony every Monday morning and flag lowering ceremony every Friday afternoon.