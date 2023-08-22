In an effort to address the aftermath of the Mindoro Oil Spill, representatives from concerned government agencies and local chief executives hailing from the affected provinces of Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Antique, and Palawan convened in a comprehensive case conference at the Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters.

Under the stewardship of Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, the conference aimed to deliberate on critical matters related to the disaster and its subsequent impacts.

Key government bodies present at the conference included the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Department of Health (DOH), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The agenda encompassed discussions on the delimitation of the oil spill’s extent, an estimation of total damages incurred spanning livelihood, environmental degradation, and affected properties, the identification of liabilities, exploration of pertinent circumstances, and the formulation of cases to be pursued.

The convening of the conference comes after a collective decision to conclude the response phase of the oil spill’s management, which was formalized through a signed agreement on July 25, 2023. DOJ Undersecretary Vasquez reported that the initial stages of legal action have already been initiated.

The focus has now shifted towards filing civil claims against both the shipowner and the insurance company. Should these claims surpass a certain threshold amount in the first year of probable reimbursement, the government could potentially access up to a maximum of USD280 million (in special drawing rights) from the International Oil Pollution Compensation (IOPC) Fund.

This financial provision aligns with the framework established by the Protocol of the International Convention for Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage, a treaty to which the Philippines is a signatory.

Both government agencies and directly affected local government units (LGUs) will be empowered to file claims and seek compensation for expenses incurred due to the oil spill. The DOJ has further taken proactive measures by creating a dedicated Maritie Disaster Task Force, charged with evaluating maritime disasters of the past decade as well as preparing for future incidents.

This strategic initiative aims to underscore the government’s commitment to upholding maritime laws and safety standards, with the objective of fostering a responsible and law-abiding maritime industry.

Assistant Secretary Julius Yano of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reiterated the transportation department’s commitment to collaborating with other relevant agencies, including the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the Coast Guard, to ensure the safety and security of maritime transport.

This aligns with the overarching directive of DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista to furnish the public with a maritime transport system that is comfortable, accessible, secure, sustainable, and affordable.

In a closing remark, Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr. of the PCG conveyed gratitude to the DOJ for its role in the aftermath of the oil spill.

He reiterated the steadfast presence and commitment of the Coast Guard from the outset of the crisis and pledged the organization’s continued dedication in leading response efforts as mandated.

Among those representing the PCG were Vice Admiral Robert Patromonio, Commander of the Marine Environmental Protection Command; Commodore Fideles Sallidao, Director of the National Operations Center for Oil Pollution; Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla, Unified Incident Commander for the oil spill response; Captain Donette Dolina, Commander of the Coast Guard Legal Service; and Captain Glen Daraug, Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard District National Capital Region-Central Luzon.