Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. signed a joint administrative order (JAO) with the Departments of Trade and Industry and Department of Energy that almost doubles the special five percent discount given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities for their purchase of basic and prime commodities and substantially raises the total value of goods they could purchase at a discount on Thursday.

Laurel said the JAO would operationalize the initiative of Congress under House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez to raise the weekly discount to ₱125 from ₱65, or a total of ₱500 per month.

This would consist of ₱260 for purchases of basic commodities such as rice, fish, pork, poultry meat, eggs, coffee, milk, condiments, other dairy products, and cooking gas, as well as prime commodities like veterinary goods and certain construction materials.

By lifting the maximum discount value, the JAO has also increased the total value of goods that can be purchased to ₱2,500 per week from ₱1,300, or ₱10,000 per month from ₱5,200.

“Providing senior citizens and the differently-abled with additional discounts on agricultural products forms part of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s vision of providing Filipinos with affordable food and better nutrition. This special discount will be magnified once our strategy to produce more food by modernizing agriculture bears fruit,” Laurel said.

Laurel said that aside from rice and other agricultural food products, senior citizens and PWDs could also use the special discount for their purchase of farm inputs such as fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, poultry, fishery, and livestock feeds.

Laurel added that senior citizens, those above 60 years of age, single mothers, and persons with disabilities enjoy a 20 percent discount on most goods and services.

Based on the 2020 census of the Philippine Statistics Authority, around 15 million Filipinos are aged 60 or older.

Meanwhile, around 12 percent of the population is estimated to be severely disabled, with one-third of them among the elderly.

The JAO allows businesses that grant the special discount to deduct these from their income tax payments.