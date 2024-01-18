The provincial government of Palawan, led by Governor Dennis Socrates, recently held a Governor’s Night at the Sofronio Española Municipal Gymnasium.

Governor Socrates himself showcased his musical passion, singing and playing the guitar, adding to the delight of the audience.

The “Paghilinugyaw Festival” celebrated in the municipality coincided with this event, honoring the town’s patron, the Sto. Niño.

In his message, Socrates emphasized the significance of Sto. Niño in Filipino history.

“Ang Diyos ay sumusulat ng tuwid sa pamamagitan ng mga baluktot na mga linya ng ating iginuguhit ng mga tao. Ang Sto. Niño ay malaking bahagi ng ating kasaysayan, ng ating pagsisimula bilang isang sambayanang Pilipino,” he said.

The Governor’s Night aimed to foster strong connections between the Provincial Government and the people of Palawan during important festivities and activities in various municipalities.

The event also featured captivating performances by the Capitol Chorale, Palawan Dance Ensemble, and Capitol Acoustic band.