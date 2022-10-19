Government troops have recovered the firearm of Palawan’s last remaining rebel leader, Sonny Rogelio, alias “Ka Miggy”, during a recent operation in Roxas town.

According to the Western Command (WESCOM), members of the Joint Task Force Peacock (JTF Peacock) recovered Ka Miggy’s M16A1 rifle with scope, magazines, multiple rounds of ammunition, and bandoliers, including clothing and dental and medical supplies, in Sitio Kayasan, Barangay Nicanor Zabala, in the municipality on October 17.

Authorities said the rifle was the same weapon used by Ka Miggy in an encounter with government troops on December 10, 2021, in Sitio Bayugon also in Nicanor Zabala.

“Sa intel process natin, meron tayong identification ng mga firearms, like ilan, anong klase, [at] sino gumagamit. Usually, information comes from the former rebels themselves and documents na narerecover natin,” Maj. Cherryl Tindog, spokesperson of the Command, told Palawan News on Wednesday morning.

“Itong narecover natin is a known firearm as identified by his (Rogelio) former comrades. We usually recover items from info coming from former rebels, former supporters, and the community. In this case, ito yung huli nating knowledge,” she added.

The rifle is the 17th firearm that WESCOM troops had unearthed in 2022. All recovered items are currently under the custodial care for proper disposition of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 under the command of Maj. Ryan Lacuesta.

“If ever na meron ulit magbibigay sa atin ng info as a result of our operations, then we will unearth. As of now, that’s the last known firearm to date,” Tindog said.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the commander of WESCOM, commended the Marines for finding the firearms and war supplies.

He also said that the FRs, community members, and other stakeholders who informed them about where they could be found did a lot to keep the peace and order in the province.

About Post Author