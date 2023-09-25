President Ferdinand R. Marcos vowed to get government services closer to the Filipino people, by bringing the national flagship social program “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF)” service caravan to all 82 provinces in the Philippines following its launching on September 23, Saturday in Nabua town, Camarines Sur province.

“Magkakahiwalay man ang ating mga isla, pinagbubuklod-buklod naman tayo ng isang diwa at isang pangarap: isang Bagong Pilipinas para sa Bagong Pilipino. Sa tulong ninyo, mapagtatagumpayan natin ang anumang mga hamon sa buhay. Basta’t nagkakaisa, walang pagsubok o kahirapan ang hindi natin kakayanin. Muli, maraming salamat at maligayang pagdating sa Bagong Pilipinas,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that the BPSF would be the country’s biggest service caravan aimed at providing major government services to less fortunate Filipinos in various communities across the country, that would feature the government’s flagship programs such as Kadiwa ng Pangulo, Passport on Wheels, Driver’s License registration/assistance, among others.

Marcos led on Saturday the launching of the BPSF in Nabua, Camarines Sur, which was simultaneously launched in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, in Tolosa, Leyte, and in Poblacion Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

Marcos said that the BPSF would be one of the first initiatives of his administration to give hope for a new beginning for the Filipino people by providing them with all the services at the comfort of their provinces.

For his part, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, who is one of the principal organizers of the BPSF, said that the country’s biggest service caravan aimed to bring more than 60 government services to 82 provinces nationwide.

The BPSF national secretariat comprises the Office of the President, the Office of the Speaker, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), and the House of Representatives.

With the success of the launching of the BPSF on Saturday, the organizers have decided to stretch some of the programs from the original two-day event as it attracted a record high of 322,689 portal-registered Filipinos as of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The organizers estimated that the service caravan would attract more than 400,000 participants as it emphasized that the registration for some of the services offered at the BPSF is still ongoing.

As of Sunday morning, the organizers recorded 87,158 participants in Laoag, Ilocos Norte; 103,647 in Nabua, Camarines Sur; 57,345 in Tolosa, Leyte; and, 74,539 in Monkayo, Davao de Oro.