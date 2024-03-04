It is a sad reality that many government employees from all branches are not accessible online, despite the billions that have been spent on the internet infrastructure, and despite the administration’s drive for digitalization.

Sad to say, these people were probably inaccessible before the internet was invented, and they are still inaccessible now that the internet has become pervasive.

Before the internet was invented, many people were frustrated because it was very difficult to contact government people via landlines. If you can get past the busy tones, the people you need to talk to are probably not available, and if someone is available, he or she might not be the right person. More often than not, the person answering will probably ask you to call again or just go to their office in person.

Now that the internet has been invented, we are faced with new frustrations as we encounter government people who do not reply to our emails, and who only answer us with chatbots who keep giving us the same answer regardless of what we ask. As always, the chatbots will tell us they will get back to us later, but they never do.

Some government agencies do not have a social media presence, and even if they do, they turn off their messaging features. What is worse is when they post their website addresses, but they are dead links. What can we do for these people? Any ideas?