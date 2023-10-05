President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the lifting of the price caps on rice, a measure designed to shield the poor from rising prices, stating that it is already an appropriate time since the government has already been actively giving out rice.

“I think it’s the appropriate time since namimigay tayo ng mga bigas. Yes, we are, as of today, we are lifting the price caps on rice, both for the regular milled rice and for the well-milled rice. So, tinatanggal na natin ‘yung mga control pero hindi ibig sabihin basta’t ganun na lang dahil kailangan pa rin natin ayusin ang agricultural sector. Kailangan pa rin natin tulungan ang mga pinakamahirap, pinakagutom para kahit papaano makaahon sila,” Marcos said Tuesday during a sectoral meeting with Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Agriculture (DA) and other entities.

Marcos promised to continue providing assistance that the government has been extending to farmers and to the most underprivileged families.

He said that while the government could not control the market, but his administration would continue carrying out such programs to cushion the impact of food commodity increases to the poor and the most vulnerable, as well as identify the sectors that were bearing the brunt of the price movements.

Marcos added that the government would continue to support the agriculture sector and strengthen the country’s value chain “because we are still talking about production.”

“Ang Rice Tariffication Law, mayroong naka-mandate doon na P10 billion every year for the RCEF. Hindi RCEP, ‘yung RCEF (Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund), ‘yung namimigay ng mga gamit, mga tractor, mga dryer, mga harvester, et cetera. Ang ginawa natin para matulungan pa ‘yung ating mga farmer, ‘yung lampas doon sa P10 billion nangongolekta ang rice tariffication. So, the RCEF from only the expenditure of 10 billion, it will now be 22 billion in that regard para bumilis nga talaga ang pagtulong sa ating mga farmer,” Marcos said

Marcos said an amount of P10 billion was immediately appropriated for farm machineries and farmers’ processing, while the excess collection, which was more than P12 billion this year would be allocated for farmers and fisherfolks.

That amount would be spent for buying general dryers for farmers and cold storage for the fishermen.

Marcos asked House Speaker Martin Romualdez to initiate an activity to control price increases in Metro Manila.

“Kaya’t nagbubuo ang House of Representatives ng isang programa na para sa mga NCR congressmen. There are 33 NCR congressmen. Ngayon, ang gagawin is the 33 NCR congressmen will be giving the assistance na — magbibigay tayo ng bigas doon sa iba’t ibang area dito sa Metro Manila. So, that is another measure that we are undertaking para naman hindi basta’t pinabayaan na, basta’t maayos na ‘yung price cap, alisin na lang natin, tapos na. Hindi pa tapos ‘to. Marami, marami pa tayong ginagawa para tiyakin na ma-maintain nga natin ang presyo,” Marcos said.