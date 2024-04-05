The government has mounted an offensive against the New People’s Army aimed at dismantling what it described as its “weakened” 11 remaining guerrilla fronts around the country.

“Ang ating goal is to dismantle the 11 weakened guerilla fronts up to the end of the year and this will also include dismantling 26 vertical units and party organs within the 27 sub-regional committees and 40 regional party committees,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said during a Palace press briefing Thursday.

Año said the anti-communist roadmap would be carried out until 2028, stressing the shift of the AFP from internal to external defense.

“So, the PNP and the Armed Forces will work closer because some areas na cleared na will have to be handled by the Philippine National Police as the Armed Forces transition into the external defense mode,” Año said.

Meanwhile, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the military has set deadlines for its ground units to dismantle the remaining weakened NPA guerilla fronts, vertical units, regional party committees, and sub-regional committees.

Brawner stated that the targets set by the AFP has resulted in an increased number of armed encounters between the security forces and the insurgents, as well as with terrorist organizations active in the country.

“Halos everyday ay nagkakaroon po tayo ng mga armed encounters – not just between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the members of the New People’s Army but also with the local terrorist groups. So, we launched and expansive and intensive military operations against all of these threat groups,” Brawner said.