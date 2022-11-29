About 300 participants are expected to join the Tarabidan sa Palawan 2022 Dagyaw Town Hall Meeting on November 29 at the City Coliseum `as it tackles the energy crisis in Palawan and other provinces in the Mimaropa region.

This will be the first face-to-face town hall meeting after two years of holding it virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

According to a report from the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), the town hall meeting organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) MIMAROPA seeks to provide possible solutions to the frequent brownouts in the region and the potential benefits of renewable energy.

“Representatives from National Electrification Administration (NEA), National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR), and Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) will talk about the cause of ‘shortage’ of energy supply in Mimaropa,” PIA reported.

Meanwhile, two representatives from the CSO sector– Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Soroptimist International Palawan will be asked to give reactions to the panelists in the forum, the report said further.

The goal of the Dagyaw Town Hall meetings is to build trust between the government and the people. They do this by giving government agencies and non-government stakeholders a safe place to talk about national and local issues.

“In the Town Hall Meeting, citizens can ask questions of the government and provide feedback on public programs and services. Likewise, government agencies may promote and explain government initiatives,” PIA explained.

About Post Author