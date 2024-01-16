Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates said he has yet to make a stand on the proposal to revise the constitution, specifically in response to the push by certain members of the House and Senate for a People’s Initiative (PI).

Socrates said that he hasn’t thoroughly considered the matter yet, noting that any proposed amendment to the charter would invariably present two perspectives to evaluate.

He also indicated that he hasn’t examined the proposal in detail and is unclear about the specific constitutional provisions its advocates are seeking to amend.

“We all know that for a long time, previous administrations also have attempted to change the constitution but did not push through. Although there are good intentions, particularly for the economy, on the other side, there are also speculations that so much change might, instead of getting better, lead to worse,” Socrates told the media in an interview during his visit to Pag-asa Island on Sunday, January 14.

The governor recognizes that the proposed changes to the charter are intended for a good cause. However, he also sees a risk that these changes might lead to negative consequences.

He pointed out that the advantages being suggested as a result of the charter change are uncertain and not guaranteed, indicating that they are based on speculation rather than solid evidence.

Socrates also remarked that the constitution has continued to be relatively recent since its establishment following the EDSA revolution in 1986.

“It’s a very delicate thing; it’s the fundamental law, na kung tutuusin halos hindi dapat binabago. Yung US constitution nga 1776 pa yan, yung atin 1987 lang, hindi pa nasusubukan so nakakatakot. In terms of history, maiksi pa yung 1987 to 2024, so it’s hard to tell,” he said.

Socrates said however he feels obligated to follow the pastoral letter from Bishop Broderick Pabillo of the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay, which cautions people about the people’s initiative.

Pabillo issued a pastoral letter on January 11 urging the public to be cautious about the petition and advocating for the assembly of both houses of Congress into a constituent assembly to discuss changes to the charter.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Princesa government, through the City Information Office (CIO), also issued a statement clarifying that Mayor Lucilo Bayron is not encouraging anyone to sign any documents related to the PI.

Based on the document the CIO posted, the statement pertains to the proposed amendment of Section 1 (1) of Article 17 of the 1987 Constitution.

In this, the PI is seeking to file a petition to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to amend the section from “(1) The Congress, upon a vote of three-fourths of all its Members” to “(1) The Congress, upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members, voting jointly, at the call of the Senate President of the Speaker of the House; or.”

The need to amend the relevant section of the Constitution, as sought by the PI in their petition, arises from a desire to change the process of constitutional amendment.

The original section, which states that amendments may be proposed by Congress upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members, is seen as a strict requirement. The proposed change, which includes the phrase “voting jointly, at the call of the Senate President or the Speaker of the House,” suggests a modification to this process. This change would allow both houses of Congress to convene and vote jointly when proposing amendments, which could potentially make the process more efficient.

The People’s Initiative is one of three methods for constitutional reform, with the other two being Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass) and Constitutional Convention (Con-Con). It also encompasses the legal right granted to the Filipino people, allowing them to directly initiate laws or request referendums at both the national and local government levels.