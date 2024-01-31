Governor Dennis Socrates spearheaded a number of visits and meetings in the town of El Nido, concentrating on critical areas such as environmental management and healthcare services.

Provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said the governor inspected the El Nido Sewage and Solid Waste Treatment Plant in Barangay Villa Libertad. The facility plays a role in addressing pollution problems arising from improper sewage, wastewater, and solid waste disposal in the area.

“The visit was aimed to identify challenges within the facilities to devise appropriate solutions,” Cojamco said.

Accompanying Socrates were Provincial Administrator Atty. Jethro Palayon, Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Sharlene Vilches, Provincial Engineer Aireen Laguisma, PESO OIC Orphy Ordinario, Executive Assistant Al Rama, along with officials from the municipal government of El Nido.

Socrates also visited the El Nido Community Hospital on January 29 to assess the hospital’s medical equipment and supplies, as well as the conditions of medical professionals and practitioners.

“The visit aligns with the Governor’s ongoing commitment to the health sector, particularly in the implementation of Universal Health Care (UHC),” Cojamco said.

He also paid a courtesy call to El Nido Mayor Edna Lim on the same day, discussing ongoing infrastructure projects managed by the provincial government in the town.

Cojamco said these visits reflect the provincial administration’s commitment to addressing environmental and healthcare challenges in El Nido, ensuring sustainable development and improved public health in the region.