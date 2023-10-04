Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates underscored “good governance” and the pursuit of the “common good” as the pillars of his administration, during his annual State of the Province Address (SOPA) held Tuesday at the Provincial Legislative .

Invoking the positive values of Christianism and the teachings of Opus Dei to which he belongs, Governor Socrates in his SOPA address called on his fellow workers in government to abide by the principles of good governance by practicing transparency and accountability.

“Ang ating karaniwang mga gawain, dito tayo dapat lumago sa kabanalan. The fullfillment of our ordinary duties should be the principal means of our sanctification,” he said.

In the opening part of his address, Socrates disclosed that most of his time has been confined to “figurehead functions” that include attending to visitors and representing the provincial government in functions and public events.

He said that only 10 percent of his time on a daily basis is spent on making political decisions related to his function as chief executive, and that he had to struggle to make what he feels are correct decisions all the time.

“Hindi ito maaring personal na kapritso. Kailangang maging makatuwiran ang mga desisyon na ito at patungo rin sa kabutihang panglahat,” he said.

Socrates outlined the accomplishments of his administration, centering on its programs on health, agriculture and environment among others.

Also in the opening part of his addres, Socrates expressed his “personal loss” at the passing of Rep. Edward Hagedorn early Tuesday, describing him “a dear friend, a generous benefactor and an esteemed public servant.”

Mining Summit

Citing the significant contribution of mining companies in Palawan to the local gross domestic product, while also acknowledging the controversies surrounding the industry, Socrates said they will be calling for a mining summit in the 1st quarter of the coming year.

“Dahil kontrobersiyal ang mining dito sa lalawigan, binabalak nating magtawag ng isang malawakang pag-uusap tungkol dito upang malaman ng lahat ang dapat malaman sa iba’t-ibang aspeto ng pagmimina sa Palawan,” Socrates said.

He noted that mining revenues make up the majority of the industry sector’s 46 percent contribution to the local GDP, based on 2021 receipts.

He added that he wants the summit to serve as a platform for transparency where all sectors involved can engage in dialogue.

Infrastructure Development

Socrates lauded the Provincial Engineering Office for its work in establishing covered courts that can be used as evacuation centers across Palawan, as well as for building 1,200 kilometers of provincial roads.

He highlighted two specific structures: the Tubbataha Ranger Station located in Tubbataha Reefs National Park and a sheltered port in Barangay Pag-asa in the municipality of Kalayaan.

Socrates reported that the Tubbataha Ranger Station cost approximately P 100 million, with phase 1 of the project completed in 2021 and phase 2 of the project starting in April of this year. The station is expected to be completed before 2024.

“Ang Tubbataha Ranger Station ay magsisilbi bilang ligtas at kumportableng tuluyan para sa mga nangangalaga sa Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park. Ito ay magbibigay ng dagdag na kakayahan sa mga reef rangers upang higit na maprotektahan ang world heritage site na ito,” Socrates said.

He also mentioned the building of a sheltered port in Kalayaan costing P 1.2B, funded by the from the Department of Transportation, which would serve as the main port for those ships coming in and out of the Kalayaan Group of Islands as part of their tourism development.

The project had been split into three phases, the first of which was finished in 2019, the second on July 2 of 2022. The third and final phase is will be finished by December this year.

Socrates stressed the importance of having a designated port to be used for frequent travel in the Kalayaan Island Group.

“Ito ay parte ng paglalathala at pagpapatibay ng ating soberanya sa Kalayaan bilang teritoryo natin, bilang bahagi ng lalawigan ng Palawan,” Socrates added.

Agriculture

The provincial Planning and Development Office tallied a total of 6,732 registered businesses in Palawan, giving over 11,600 jobs to Palaweños.

Socrates also said that the newly built salt processing center in Dumaran and dried fruits processing center in Bataraza would add new income streams for farmers. He lamented that the budget for the agricultural sector this year was topped at P 44M only.

“Sa 2024, babawian natin at tataasan iyan,” Socrates said.

He lauded the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist for establishing more rural agricultural centers for training people in fish catching and enhancing aquaculture in the province, along with livelihood programs for the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, Socrates commended the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian for successfully implementing the MIMAROPA Rabies-Free initiative, the cooperative programs for sustainable enterprises, and for the containment of the African Swine Fever cases.

“ASF Free pa rin ang Palawan. (…) Si Dr. Darius Mangcucang ang OIC sa provincial veterinary office. Siguro panahon na para applyan niya ang bakanteng posisyon,” Socrates said.

Tourism

Socrates reported that as per the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office, the province has clocked 45 international flights and 10,500 domestic flights in 2022. The tourists who visited Palawan in the same period was over 800,000.

From January to April alone, Socrates said that nearly 500,000 tourist arrivals had sojourned within the island, and noted that it is possible to reach 1M tourists before the end of 2023.

“Malamang sa pagtatapos ng taong ito maabot natin ang isang milyong turista,” the governor said.

Socrates further mentioned the provincial government’s efforts in endorsing the Tabon Caves Complex in Quezon to be named as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He mentioned six world heritage sites in the Philippines, which included Tubbataha Reefs and Natural Park and Puerto Princesa Underground River. He hoped to add the Tabon Caves as the seventh UNESCO World Heritage Site in the nation, stressing the historical importance of the caves to Palawan.

In line with this, Socrates also mentioned the recent changes in the official seal of the province of Palawan, which included a Manunggul Jar and a church, symbolizing the 400 years of Christianity in the islands.

Health

For the state of frontline services, Socrates lauded the 157 medical students supported by the provincial government’s SPS-Alay sa Kabataan Program, and the 152 licensed medical professionals who graduated in 2022 under the said program.

He also congratulated the recent opening of Palawan State University’s School of Medicine, the first medical school in Region IV-B MIMAROPA.

The provincial government allocated P50M to be used for scholarship purposes in the PSU-SOM and other medical courses, along with an additional P47 M for those enrolling in courses aside from medical ones.