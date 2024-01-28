Governor Dennis Socrates expressed his desire for his ongoing leadership to serve as a “teaching moment” for Palaweños, helping them understand the true essence of good governance.

During the regular Arampangan sa Kapitolyo on Friday, where he sat down with members of the local media, Governor Socrates spoke about the substantial role of some principles in promoting good governance.

He underscored that effective governance incorporates philosophy, which entails grasping the fundamental origins and ultimate objectives of diverse matters.

By stressing the value of encouraging everyone to engage in philosophical contemplation and explore the deeper underlying factors behind many occurrences, Socrates said the importance of this principle extends not only to government but also to various aspects of life.

“Kung tutuusin, dapat lahat tayo ay namimilosopiya — inaalam natin yong pinaka malalalim na sanhi ng mga bagay-bagay. Bakit ganito? Ano ba yan? Para saan ba talaga yan?” he said.

He said that when it comes to governance, having a philosophical perspective is beneficial. One of the most valuable and useful sources he came across is the “Social Doctrine of the Church,” which provides a framework for people to reflect on and engage with social, economic, and political issues from a moral and ethical perspective.

He remarked that it is mentioned in this that within society, there must exist a reverence for the dignity of every individual because all societal issues should revolve around them. The primary focus should be on enhancing lives for enduring happiness, a perspective that leaders should prioritize and take into account.

“Kapag pinag-usapan ang sambayanan, tatanungin natin, ‘Ano ba yong nagbubuklod dyan? Bakit ba nagsasama sama yong mga Cuyonon sa isla ng Cuyo?’ Dito tayo kasi gusto natin manirahan dito. Malinaw na ang pagiging bahagi ng isang sambayanan ay nagmumula sa ating malayang pagpili,” he said.

He connected this to love as it entails an act of will or the tendency of the will toward what is good. Socrates stated that this is why being part of the Palaweño community actually stems from the choice to love one another and the entirety of shared experiences.

“Yon yong tinatawag na solidarity. Ang sabi ng Social Doctrine of the Church, mahalaga ang solidarity,” he said, and people and leaders should look for this in a community.

He also discussed the principle of subsidiarity, which states that tasks manageable by a smaller unit should not be interfered with by a higher unit. In practical terms, he explained, this means that responsibilities or obligations that an individual can fulfill should be addressed by them, not by the barangay or the municipality.

Similarly, tasks that can be handled by the municipality should not be interfered with by the provincial government, and those within the capacity of the provincial government should not be meddled with by the national government.

“Sa tingin ko, mahalagang prinsipyo ito na madalas nawawala sa ating consciousness. Ang pinaka basic principle, tayong lahat bilang indibidwal na tao, may obligasyon na tupdin yong ating — provide for our own basic needs and the basic needs of our family,” he said.

“Hindi tayo dapat nanghihingi ng tulong kaagad sa mas malaking lipunan, o sa barangay, o sa munisipyo, kung kaya natin. Dapat ito ay obligasyon natin talaga. Ganoon ang prinsipyo ng subsidiarity and it goes up. Ibig sabihin, among others, hindi ayos ang welfare state kung ang lahat ng pangangailangan ng indibidwal at ng mga pamilya ay iaasa sa estado o sa gobyerno,” he added.

He stated that his experience in government has led him to understand the philosophy of the Local Government Code of the Philippines as one centered on local autonomy or decentralization.

The Palawan governor explained that, in recent times, it seems that the principle of subsidiarity is being overlooked, even by the national government.

Socrates highlighted too that for effective governance, it is essential to have transparency, accountability, and active participation from the people, ensuring decisions are made through consensus. This approach is vital to maintain and enforce the rule of law properly.

To elaborate, transparency involves open and clear communication from the government to the public, ensuring that actions and decisions are visible and understandable. Accountability refers to the government being responsible for its actions and subject to oversight.

People participation or consensus-driven decision-making, he stated, means that the government includes and considers the opinions and needs of its citizens in its governance, leading to decisions that reflect the collective agreement or consensus of the community.

“Ako I’d like to think na majority ng Sangguniang Panlalawigan members are aware of this agenda. They are supportive. Ibig sabihin, hindi lamang ako ang nagdadala ng kaisipan na yan, kundi mayorya ng ating mga kasamahan. Kaya naman lahat ng ating hinihingi sa Sanggunian, pinagbibigyan nila so far,” he said.

He said that even the department heads of the provincial government are aware about his good governance agenda.