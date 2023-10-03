Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates has reiterated the significance of upholding the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees among department heads, program managers, and officers-in-charge within the provincial government of Palawan in a recent consultative meeting,

The meeting, held in the Governor’s Conference Room at the Capitol Building on October 2, emphasized the vital role of public servants in maintaining the highest ethical standards in their roles.

One of the key topics discussed during the gathering was Governor Socrates’ upcoming 2nd State of the Province Address (SOPA), scheduled for October 3 in the Legislative Building on the Capitol Grounds.

Additionally, Carlito Lorenzo, the Provincial Budget Officer, provided insights into the budget allocation for the Provincial Government’s fiscal year 2024.