The provincial government of Palawan welcomed 50 technical-vocational scholars of the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program during a recent meet and greet and send-off ceremony at the VJR Hall of the Capitol Building.

These scholars are from various municipalities across Palawan, including Aborlan, Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Brooke’s Point, Roxas, Dumaran, El Nido, and Taytay. This group, composed of out-of-school youth (OSY), ranges in age from 18 to 23.

Governor Dennis Socrates, extending a warm welcome to the scholars, urged them to strive for excellence in their education while underscoring the significance of learning for personal development and future prospects.

“I wish you all the best sa inyong pagsisimula sa bagong yugto ng inyong mga buhay. Tapusin ninyo ang inyong pagsasanay, ang inyong edukasyon at nang sa huli ay mapaganda natin ang ating mga buhay, umunlad tayo at ‘yong mga pamilya natin ay makasali din sa ating mabuting kapalaran,” he said.

One of the scholars, Jerlyn Peñacuba from El Nido, expressed gratitude to Socrates and the provincial government’s scholarship program for the opportunity.

“Thank you po sa opportunity na isa po ako sa naging scholar. Lahat kami dito ay thankful dahil marami sa amin ang wala nang kakayahang mag-college pa. Dahil sa programa ninyong ito ay binigyan niyo kami ulit ng oportunidad para maipagpatuloy ang pag-aaral namin,” she said.

“Makakaasa po kayo na pagbubutihin namin, magsisikap kami para hindi po masayang ang tulong na ibinigay niyo sa amin,” she added.

The scholars will undertake a Quick Service Restaurant Operations course at Anihan Technical School in Canlubang, Laguna, for one year.

The provincial government will cover tuition and training fees, accommodation, and meals throughout their study period, including airfare to Manila.

Twenty scholars departed for Laguna on January 24, while the remaining 30, accompanied by SPS Alay sa Kabataan program staff, will travel today, January 25.

The scholarship grant, based on Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A, Series of 2023, signed by Socrates on May 3, 2023, aims to provide financial assistance to students pursuing Technical and Vocational Courses in institutions accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).