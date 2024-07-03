Governor Dennis Socrates has tendered his resignation from the local ruling party, the Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan (PPP), signaling the breakup of his long-term political alliance with predecessor and currently 2nd District Rep. Jose Ch. Alvarez.

Socrates formalized his breakaway from PPP through a letter addressed to former 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr., the secretary-general of the local political party, a copy of which was obtained by Palawan News.

“This separation (which can also be construed as a ‘resignation’) is simply the outcome of philosophical differences that have surfaced gradually over the last several years, and the resulting divergent positions on various issues; and does not affect the personal esteem and respect that the undersigned continues to hold in regard to your good self and the rest of the officers and members of the Party,” Socrates stated.

In an exclusive interview with Palawan News, Socrates also disclosed his plan to run for re-election in next year’s midterm polls, with former Rep. Frederick Abueg as his prospective running mate.

Asked why he decided to split ways with Rep. Alvarez after nearly a decade of alliance, Socrates cited their “divergent” positions on many issues.

He stressed, however, that while his differences with Alvarez are purely on matters of policy, he maintains close personal ties with him.

Palawan News has reached out to Rep. Alvarez to seek his reaction to Socrates’ resignation from the party, but he declined to make a statement.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

Tumiwalag na si Governor Dennis Socrates bilang miyembro ng Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan (PPP), na nagpapahiwatig ng pagkakabuwag ng kanyang long-term political alliance kay 2nd District Rep. Jose Ch. Alvarez.

Ginawa ni Socrates ang kanyang pag-resign mula sa PPP sa pamamagitan ng isang liham na ipinaabot niya kay dating 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr., ang secretary-general ng lokal na partido. Nakakuha ng kopya ng liham na ito ang Palawan News.

“This separation (which can also be construed as a ‘resignation’) is simply the outcome of philosophical differences that have surfaced gradually over the last several years, and the resulting divergent positions on various issues; and does not affect the personal esteem and respect that the undersigned continues to hold in regard to your good self and the rest of the officers and members of the Party,” pahayag ni Socrates.

Sa eksklusibong panayam ng Palawan News, ibinunyag din ni Socrates ang kanyang plano na tumakbo muli sa susunod na midterm election, kasama si dating 2nd District Rep. Frederick Abueg bilang kanyang posibleng makakasamang kandidato sa pagka vice governor.

Nang tanungin kung bakit niya napagpasyahang tumiwalag na kay Rep. Alvarez matapos ang halos isang dekada pagsasama sa pulitika, ipinaliwanag ni Socrates na ito ay dahil sa kanilang “divergent” posisyon sa maraming isyu.

Gayunpaman, binigyang-diin niya, na ang kanilang mga pagkakaiba ay batay lamang sa mga patakaran. Patuloy pa rin umano ang kanyang close personal ties kay Alvarez.

Nakipag-ugnayan ang Palawan News kay Rep. Alvarez upang hingiin ng kanyang reaksiyon sa pagbibitiw ni Socrates mula sa partido, ngunit tumanggi siyang magbigay ng pahayag.