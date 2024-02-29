The provincial capitol welcomed the commissioning of Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates as lieutenant colonel in the Reserve Force of the Philippine Air Force.

The Office of the Provincial Governor said that the appointment is in line with the memorandum issued on February 7 by Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr., receiving approval from Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Previously holding the rank of major in the reserve force, the governor has been promoted as Lieutenant Colonel within the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

“This appointment brings a notable connection between the Provincial Government of Palawan and the Philippine Air Force Reserve, highlighting the governor’s dedication to serving not only as a political figure but also contributing to the country’s defense forces,” his office said in a statement.

Although the memo is silent on the reason behind the promotion, Socrates has been a key player in the country’s claims over the West Philippine Sea with the town of Kalayaan under his political jurisdiction.

In his visit last December, Socrates asserted the legality of the Philippines’ claims over the disputed islands based on historical records.

The governor will be officially promoted through a donning of ranks ceremony to be held in the following months.