The winners of the 1st Literary Awards competition were celebrated yesterday at the VJR Hall of the Provincial Capitol by Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

Judges chose the winning literary works from 228 submissions, which were then evaluated for how well they managed to reflect Christianity’s influence on the province’s history and culture.

The panel of judges for the first literary competition included Dr. Erlinda Ganapin, Fr. Eugene Elivera, Dr. John Teodoro, Yasmin Arquiza, and Nora Nangit.

“Nakatutuwa na marami palang mahihilig magsulat na mga kabataan sa Palawan. Ito ang kailangan natin bilang isang sambayanan dahil lumalago pa lamang ang ating sambayanan… kulang pa tayo sa istorya at kwento, hindi pa naitatala ang lahat ng dapat maitala mula sa ating kasaysayan,” said Governor Socrates in his message.

Here are the winners in the English Division (Junior Level):

A. Poem Writing

1st Place – Echoes of Faith: A Journey through 400 years in Palawan (by: Khrisha Joy Daizon, Casian National High School)

2nd Place – Christianity’s Eternal Legacy in Palawan (by: Vhlezhyl Valencia, Palawan National School)

3rd Place – The Flowers that Bloomed on Sand (by: Kentucky Encio, Jose Rizal Apoc-apoc National High School)

B. Essay Writing

1st Place – Threads of Faith: Christianity’s Embrace in Palawan (by: Cedric Negro, Holy Trinity University)

2nd Place – Celebrating Four Centuries of Christianity: A symbol of the Palaweños Unwavering Faith (by: Audly Aban, Puerto Princesa City National Science High School)

3rd Place – Our Colorful History, our Rich Culture – Our Forever Legacy (Shainna Pechangco, Vito Pechangco Memorial National High School)

C. Short Story

Special Citation

Misa de Gallo (by: Stijn Luyts, Seminario de San Jose Junior High School)

Your Elena (by: Noah Cabrestante, PSU Junior High School)

For the English Division (Open Level), the winners are as follows:

A. Poem Writing

1st Place – In Shadows Deep (by: Hannah Grace Arceo)

2nd Place – Christianity in Palawan: The Cultural Imprint (by: Amelita Matuguina)

3rd Place – The Sound of Faith (by: Ma. Monina Valones)

B. Essay Writing

1st Place – Have We Become More Christians? (by: Butch Aiven Cabaylo)

2nd Place – God’s Gospel: Catalyst to Changing Humanity and Rewriting History (by: Jason Palomo)

3rd Place – Liberty in Slavery (by: Robert Bagalay)

C. Short Story

1st Place – Renewed Faith (by: Janielle de Ramos)

2nd Place – The Agony in the Parapet (by: Brendan Blas)

3rd Place – By the Foot of Mount Aguado (by: Fe Trampe)

Meanwhile, the winners in the Filipino Division (Junior High Level) are as follows:

A. Tula

1st Place – Kristiyanismo, Tulay ng Iisang Adhika (by: Lovie Ubay, Magara School for Philippine Craftsmen)

2nd Place – Kristiyanismo sa Palawan (by: Vincent Callejo, SDSJ Junior High School)

3rd Place – Kapit (by: Trisha Eleazar, Bataraza National High School)

B. Sanaysay

1st Place – Ang Tagumpay ng Kristiyanismo sa Palawan sa loob ng 400 na taon (by: Colville Correa, PSU Junior High School)

2nd Place – Pamalikid, Pangalipay Ig Pagpadayon (by: Sanhera Obstaculo, Bataraza NHS)

3rd Place – Paragua (by: Rhealyn Tabang, PPCNSHS)

C. Maikling Kwento

1st Place – Turuan mo Akong Lumipad (by: Khalela Daculla, HTU)

2nd Place – Agatha at Agnes (by: Charlaine Valdez, PSU JHS)

3rd Place – Upos ng Kandila (by: Sophia Songcayaon, PPCNSHS)

The winners in the Filipino Division (Open Level) are:

A. Tula

1st Place – Kristiyanismo ng Kahapon (by: Boy Soda Jr)

2nd Place – Palawan: Kasaysayan, Kultura at Kristiyanismo (by: Rizza Mae Catamin)

3rd Place – Sa Dulo ng Sibat (by: Sheila Ballarta)

B. Sanaysay

1st Place – Ang Legasiya ng Kristiyanismo sa Lalawigan ng Palawan (by: Russel Abog)

2nd Place – Kristiyanismo: Nagpakilala at Nagpaunlad sa Kultura Ko (by: Margielyn Tomanggong)

3rd Place – Ang mukha ng Kristiyanismo sa Palawan sa Panahon ng Social Media (by: Cleo Diomampo)

C. Maikling Kwento

1st Place – Dinala ng Panginoon (by: Rodgie Demalinao)

2nd Place – Balik-Tanaw (by: Norhana Demetita)

3rd Place – Pasanin (by: Lovely Gonzales)

They were all presented with plaques and cash prizes.

This competition was made possible through the collaboration between the Palawan provincial government and the Department of Education.