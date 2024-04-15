Governor Dennis Socrates led the opening of the 2024 Provincial Games at the sports complex in the town of Narra, featuring a vibrant program themed “Harmony in Motion: Uniting Community Through Sports.”

He expressed optimism about the provincial games, emphasizing its role in shaping the youth not only physically but also in good manners and virtues such as courage, patience, and camaraderie.

The governor said the event can provide opportunities for all the towns of the province to gather in Narra, strengthening the solidarity of the Palaweño community.

“Masaya ako sapagkat ang palarong pampalakasan ay bahagi ng ating paghubog sa ating mga kabataan. Ang hinuhubog natin hindi lamang ang lakas ng pangangatawan kundi paghubog din sa kabuting asal at sa pangkaloobang bertud gaya ng lakas ng loob ng pagiging mapagpasensiya, ng pakikisama at pakikipagkaibigan sa kapwa,” Governor Socrates said.

“Ngunit higit pa riyan, masaya rin ako na kasama ako ngayon sapagkat ang Palarong Panlalawigan ay isa sa ilan pang pagkakataon upang magkita-kita ang lahat ng bayan ng lalawigan dito sa bayan ng Narra upang pagtibayin ang ating solidarity bilang sambayang Palaweño,” he added.

Thousands of Palaweño athletes from 23 municipalities of the province are currently competing in various sporting events of the games, which will continue until April 19.

For the first time, the delegation from the town of Kalayaan, consisting of just over 20 athletes, is participating.

The opening parade was attended by athletes along with their coaches, trainers, and mentors; delegation officials, local government unit officials, and teachers from various towns.

Meanwhile, the event was made possible through the collaboration of the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan, the Provincial Sports Division of the provincial government of Palawan, and other partnering government agencies.