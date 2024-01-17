Governor Dennis Socrates opened the mandatory training for Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Secretaries and Treasurers held at the GAD Building Conference Room in Aborlan on January 12.

Socrates emphasized that the SK secretaries and treasurers play a crucial role within the council during his message.

He also urged them to provide services with excellence and integrity for all the youth under their jurisdiction.

The young leaders expressed their delight at Socrates’ unwavering support, appreciating his active involvement in the event.

Provincial SK Federation President and Ex-Officio Member Luzviminda Bautista, along with Board Members Rafael Ortega, Jr., and Marivic Roxas, also expressed their support.

Also in attendance were PDRRMO Jeremias Alili and Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.