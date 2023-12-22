Governor Dennis Socrates and Vice Governor Leoncio Ola interacted personally with 133 newly licensed medical professionals and technical-vocational scholars of the provincial government on Wednesday under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Programang Pang Edukasyon para sa Palaweño during a Meet and Greet event at the VJR Hall of the Provincial Capitol Building.

Among those they interacted with were 56 youths set to embark on an electromechanics technology course at the Dualtech Training Center in Canlubang, Laguna, making up the 4th batch of technical-vocational scholars.

The gathering also included 13 doctors who passed the Physician Licensure Examination this October; 20 Registered Midwives; one Nutritionist Dietitian, and 98 Registered Nurses who all passed their respective Licensure Examinations this past November.

Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez and SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program Manager Ma. Victoria Baaco were also at the event.

In his message, the governor encouraged them to be good people, especially in serving in their respective professions, and to strive to fulfill their duties well.

“Karangalan ko na makasama kayo lahat ngayong umaga. Gusto ko i-congratulate ang ating mga bagong doktor, mga bagong midwives at nurses at ang ating mga scholars [technical vocational] na paalis pa lamang,” pahayag ni Governor Socrates.

“Hindi n’yo utang sa pulitiko ang inyong break, ang inyong naging scholarship, ang bayad nito ay sa pagiging mabuting mga tao, mabuting mga mamamayan, mabuting mga propesyunal sa inyo-inyong magiging mga propesyon, doctors, nurses, midwives at yung DualTech graduates natin,” he added.

He told them that the return of the scholarship grant they received from the provincial government lies in their diligent efforts to fulfill their duties as students while you they are still studying and afterwards as professionals, as family members, and as citizens.

Socrates said that alone, if achieved, makes it worthwhile and not a waste of the Palaweño community’s money.

In response, selected scholars Dr. Jansen Saldajeno, Kharizza Joy Villorente, RN, and Elena Jhoy Garcia, RM, along with six technical-vocational scholars from various municipalities in the province, also delivered messages to the governor.

Following the meet and greet, an orientation was held for the medical scholars, led by Dr. Mary Ann Navarro, Hospital Development and Management program manager of the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

The orientation covered the assignment of these scholars to various hospitals managed by province starting in January 2024, as part of their return of service agreement and in serving the Palaweños as employees.

Currently, the provincial government sponsors a total of 1,411 scholars, of which 929 are enrolled in medicine and various medically related courses, while the remaining 482 are pursuing technical-vocational courses.